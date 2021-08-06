Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Natchitoches, LA

NSU preparing for Move-In Day, fall semester

By Leah Jackson
Natchitoches Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University is preparing to welcome students back to campus for the Fall 2021 semester with athletes, spirit groups and student leaders already arriving prior to the university’s official move-in days Aug. 12-14. University Housing and Residential Life staff have notified residential students that move-in days will be similar to the past two semesters with drive-thru check-in. Students should arrive for their registered time through NSU’s Jefferson Street entrance and go to Collins Pavilion where they will begin the check-in process and pick up keys without leaving their vehicle. Students will need to show their student ID or driver’s license to check in and will then proceed to their residential community.

www.natchitochestimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Natchitoches, LA
Natchitoches, LA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsu#University Recruiting#Cdc#Nsu La Getvaxxed#Picnic And Class Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

School mask fights heating up in conservative states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy