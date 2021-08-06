NSU preparing for Move-In Day, fall semester

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University is preparing to welcome students back to campus for the Fall 2021 semester with athletes, spirit groups and student leaders already arriving prior to the university’s official move-in days Aug. 12-14. University Housing and Residential Life staff have notified residential students that move-in days will be similar to the past two semesters with drive-thru check-in. Students should arrive for their registered time through NSU’s Jefferson Street entrance and go to Collins Pavilion where they will begin the check-in process and pick up keys without leaving their vehicle. Students will need to show their student ID or driver’s license to check in and will then proceed to their residential community.