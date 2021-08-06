Ten Hochman: St. Louis Cardinals pitchers are nearing an embarrassing MLB record

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is Friday, July 30 at 3:00 pm CT. After that the St. Louis Cardinals begin their series against the Minnesota Twins at 7:15 pm CT. The Cardinals are an even .500 at 51-51 and are 6-4 in their last ten games. The Twins are 43-60 overall and 19-30 on the road. That should be an indication of how this series will go, but you cannot predict baseball, as I have so painfully learned.