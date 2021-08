EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Captain Corey is the 3-1 favorite and stablemate Delayed Hanover is the 7-2 second choice in the $1 million Hambletonian final on Saturday at the Meadowlands Racetrack. Captain Corey and Delayed Hanover, both trained by Ake Svanstedt, won the two elimination divisions last week. The first five finishers in each elimination race advanced to the one-mile final for 3-year-old trotters. Svanstedt also qualified a third horse, Ambassador Hanover, a 15-1 longshot from post 9. The two winners were guaranteed inside posts and drew for the first five slots. Delayed Hanover got the rail. Captain Corey landed post 4. The remaining posts were determined by random draw.