Gartner predicts that by 2024, to enhance agility and support for cloud applications, 60% of enterprises will have implemented SD-WAN. For most, that means migrating to the cloud and finding the right software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution to support their rapidly growing business. This is especially true for high-tech enterprises where businesses are expanding rapidly and are required to remain dynamic in order to keep up with an ever-evolving industry. Businesses are required to seamlessly adopt new technologies, leverage merger and acquisition (M&A) activities to remain competitive, expand branch locations at scale, and offer a great user experience. This can be challenging and costly when customers rely on a legacy WAN infrastructure. This was exactly the case for the world’s leading customer relationship management (CRM) provider, Salesforce.com, Inc.