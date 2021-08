Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch continues to stress the value of competition throughout fall camp and that may not be more obvious than it is among the wide receivers. "Anybody can take your spot at anytime, so you can never get too comfortable in the receiver room,” Arizona wide receiver Stanley Berryhill said. “Every receiver we have is good and good enough to play on Saturday, so it is about executing the game plan and who can pick up the playbook the fastest and who knows what they’re doing.