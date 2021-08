BELLEVUE — Bellevue’s community celebration, Arrows to Aerospace, is back for its 30th year. Sponsored by the Bellevue-Offutt Kiwanis Club, the festival kicks off Aug. 20 with a free meal at the Senior Center. Catch the parade on Aug. 21. It begins at Mission Avenue and Bert Murphy Boulevard, then travels east on Mission, then north on Franklin. It will […]