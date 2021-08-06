Cancel
Independence Pass snowmobiler faces trial on second alleged rogue incident

By Scott Condon Aspen Times
skyhinews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelf-styled bad boy David Lesh’s penchant for publicity came back to bite him Thursday in a trial over his alleged abuse of rules in the White River National Forest. Lesh went to trial in U.S. District Court in Grand Junction on charges of suspicion of illegal use of a snowmobile at a terrain park at Keystone ski area in April 2020 and using national forest to sell merchandise without a proper permit. Both are petty offenses.

