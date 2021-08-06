Independence Pass snowmobiler faces trial on second alleged rogue incident

ALtAMONT — An Independence man was served a warrant for eight charges he reportedly acquired after a traffic stop in Daviess County. A probable cause statement says Davies County deputies were dispatched to the Wall Street Station in Altamont on Saturday in regard to a security alarm. While traveling northbound on Highway J, the officer observed a vehicle driven by David Alan Grant, 39 and decided to investigate. As the patrol car was following Grant, the vehicle slowed down, drifted off to the right side of the roadway and a passenger jumped out of the front seat and ran into the cemetery near the intersection of Highway J and Slade Avenue.