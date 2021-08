West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals issued the following announcement on Aug. 12. Twenty-Fifth Judicial Circuit (Boone and Lincoln Counties) Judge William S. Thompson has been nominated to be U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia. Judge Thompson’s last day on the bench will be Wednesday, August 18. Before he begins his new job, the U.S. Senate must confirm his nomination, which should be sometime this fall. “I’ve been really proud of the work I have been able to accomplish as a circuit judge. I see this as an opportunity to expand my work to a greater portion of the state,” Judge Thompson said.