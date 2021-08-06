Shawn Levy Addresses A ‘Deadpool 3’ Directing Rumor & Says He Would Love To Work With Marvel: “I’m A Massive Fan”

The director of Real Steel is aiming to reunite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the sequel. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis had the chance to speak with Shawn Levy about Free Guy this week. That film stars Reynolds, and it is no secret that he and Jackman are notorious friends. Uniting the duo in a sequel to the movie would make the hype for an audience favorite push into an entirely different weight class. However, the filmmaker has been talking a lot about Real Steel lately, and the fans are hungry. The 2011 feature had a bit of a resurgence on Netflix last year during the quarantine period. During the summer, Real Steel climbed the Top 10, which had the director and his star scratching their heads. Still, never say never when it comes to Hollywood. We’ve seen that an old property never goes to waste time and time again.