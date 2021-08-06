Cancel
Shawn Levy Addresses A ‘Deadpool 3’ Directing Rumor & Says He Would Love To Work With Marvel: “I’m A Massive Fan”

By Christopher Marc
theplaylist.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Shawn Levy (“Stranger Things“) and actor Ryan Reynolds are out promoting their new sci-fi action comedy “Free Guy,” a rare studio blockbuster based on an original idea. They had recently reunited for the time-traveling Netflix pic “The Adam Project,” their close working relationship has fans curious if Levy might be considered to direct “Deadpool 3,” the R-rated sequel that might end being the first big “X-Men” film to be made under the creative control of Marvel Studios.

theplaylist.net

