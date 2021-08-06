Cancel
Bounce-back Bundy, Angels Roll to 5-0 Victory Over Rangers

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dylan Bundy pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning in the opening day starter’s second appearance since returning from a demotion to the bullpen, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 5-0. Adam Eaton homered, and José Iglesias added a two-run single as the Angels took the four-game series from last-place Texas after losing the opener. Bundy retired 13 consecutive batters from the first inning to the fifth. Spencer Howard lost his debut for the rebuilding Rangers after coming over from Philadelphia at the trade deadline.

