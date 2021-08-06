Bounce-back Bundy, Angels Roll to 5-0 Victory Over Rangers

Angels manager Joe Maddon said Bundy will start Thursday's game against the Athletics, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. After posting a 6.78 ERA and 1.42 WHIP through his first 14 starts of the season, Bundy was moved to the bullpen in late June. The Angels haven't made much use of him since he transitioned to relief duty, with Bundy covering just five frames across four appearances while giving up four runs (three earned) and striking out eight. Bundy may only be making a spot start Thursday in place of Alex Cobb (finger), who is tending to a blister that could result in his placement on the injured list. Since Bundy hasn't tossed more than 50 pitches in an outing since June 20, he likely won't be asked to work deep into Thursday's contest.