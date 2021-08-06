Picture this: Gallery space planned at League City civic center

A gallery space is coming to the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker, and the spotlight at the first exhibition will be on local artists. “We’re creating a little gallery space at the civic center because the walls are kind of empty and people are in and out of there seven days a week,” League City communications director Sarah Greer Osborne said. “So, we wondered, ‘What if we created a little gallery?’”