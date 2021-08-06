Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
League City, TX

Picture this: Gallery space planned at League City civic center

By John DeLapp
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gallery space is coming to the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker, and the spotlight at the first exhibition will be on local artists. “We’re creating a little gallery space at the civic center because the walls are kind of empty and people are in and out of there seven days a week,” League City communications director Sarah Greer Osborne said. “So, we wondered, ‘What if we created a little gallery?’”

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
League City, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
League City, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Photography#Public Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

School mask fights heating up in conservative states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy