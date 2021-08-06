Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

AGF signs cajunb, Kristou, and Nodios

By Leonardo Biazzi
dotesports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanish esports organization AGF has revamped its CS:GO lineup with three additions, including the veteran René “cajunb” Borg, who’s played for prestigious teams such as Dignitas, TSM, Astralis, North, OpTic Gaming, and Cloud9 in the past and now has been given the task of in-game leading AGF. The other two signings are the former North AWPer Kristoffer “⁠Kristou⁠” Aamand, who played for AGF in the past, and former Copenhagen Flames rifler Magnus “Nodios” Olsen.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agf#Copenhagen#Dignitas#Astralis#Optic Gaming#North Awper Kristoffer##Agf Esport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Report: Cloud9 Blue set to sign vanity away from Version1

Cloud9 is in the process of adding Version1’s IGL Anthony “vanity” Malaspina to its Cloud9 Blue VALORANT roster, according to a joint report from Upcomer and RushBMedia. This reported move would reunite him with some of his former teammates from the disbanded Chaos Esports Club CS:GO roster. With the reported...
Premier Leaguedotesports.com

ATK adds former Cloud9 player motm to its CS:GO roster

Ian “motm” Hardy has joined ATK’s CS:GO lineup, filling the spot left vacant by the departure of Aaron “⁠SloWye⁠” van der Walt, who retired last Friday, Aug. 6. The former Cloud9 rifler will play for the team on a trial basis until the end of the ESEA Advanced North America season 38, which started on Aug. 1 and will end on Sept. 19.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Historic removed from Rivals, MPL Gauntlet bracket

The final postseason Magic Esports gauntlet tournaments will no longer feature Historic, Wizards of the Coast announced today. This move comes following the postponement of Jumpstart: Historic Horizons to Aug. 26. This set would bring over 300 new cards to the format. The change would give Magic Pro League and...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Xfl0ud leaves flusha’s CS:GO team

Yasin “⁠xfl0ud⁠” Koç has moved himself to the bench of GORILLAZ, which is Robin “flusha” Rönnquist’s project after he left Fnatic in April. The young Turkish CS:GO player had been playing for them since May when he filled the void created by the departure of Rokas “⁠EspiranTo⁠” Milasauskas. Xfl0ud leaves...
FIFAdotesports.com

How to complete FUT Freeze Challenge SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players who complete it with a premium gold jumbo players pack in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. This type of SBC asks for different conditions than the usual promotional SBCs, such as requiring rare players, a minimum of players from the same club, and a maximum of players from different leagues.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Renegades withdraw from ESL Pro League season 14

Renegades have been forced to withdraw from ESL Pro League season 14 just five days before the competition starts due to travel restrictions that are in place in Australia as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization announced today. These travel restrictions prevented the CS:GO team from traveling from...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Doinb named 2021 LPL Summer Split MVP

FunPlus Phoenix’s star mid laner Doinb has won the 2021 LPL Summer Split MVP award after helping his squad capture first place in the league with an impressive 13-3 record. The LPL scene was highly contested by a plethora of different teams looking to represent China at the 2021 World Championship, including EDward Gaming, Rare Atom, and the defending MSI champions, Royal Never Give Up. Only one series made the difference between EDG and FPX for the first-place spot.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

ESL Pro League season 14 group stage preview

After a short but much-needed player break, all eyes in CS:GO are shifting towards the next major event, ESL Pro League season 14. Taking place over nearly an entire month, 24 teams will compete in a round-robin group stage consisting of four groups of six, with the top three from each group advancing to a 12-team playoff. The top team from each group will advance directly to the quarterfinals.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

VALORANT Patch 3.03 introduces crosshair profiles

VALORANT players who enjoy experimenting with different crosshair settings can look forward to the multiple crosshair profiles that will be introduced in Patch 3.03. The crosshair is one of the most important settings in VALORANT. Some players prefer minimalistic crosshairs that you can barely see, while others elect to use large, bold crosshairs to help line up their shots. Previously, experimenting with crosshairs could be tough since it was impossible to save multiple options. But Patch 3.03 addresses this issue by bringing crosshair profiles to the game.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Florida Mayhem hires streamer Avast as associate producer

In the search for more content to spice up the Overwatch League, the Florida Mayhem has hired popular streamer and former player Connor “Avast” Prince as its new associate producer. Avast was a high-ranking Team Fortress 2 player who moved into Overwatch during the game’s infancy as an esport. He...

Comments / 0

Community Policy