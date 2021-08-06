AGF signs cajunb, Kristou, and Nodios
Danish esports organization AGF has revamped its CS:GO lineup with three additions, including the veteran René “cajunb” Borg, who’s played for prestigious teams such as Dignitas, TSM, Astralis, North, OpTic Gaming, and Cloud9 in the past and now has been given the task of in-game leading AGF. The other two signings are the former North AWPer Kristoffer “Kristou” Aamand, who played for AGF in the past, and former Copenhagen Flames rifler Magnus “Nodios” Olsen.dotesports.com
