AGF signs cajunb, Kristou, and Nodios

VALORANT players who enjoy experimenting with different crosshair settings can look forward to the multiple crosshair profiles that will be introduced in Patch 3.03. The crosshair is one of the most important settings in VALORANT. Some players prefer minimalistic crosshairs that you can barely see, while others elect to use large, bold crosshairs to help line up their shots. Previously, experimenting with crosshairs could be tough since it was impossible to save multiple options. But Patch 3.03 addresses this issue by bringing crosshair profiles to the game.