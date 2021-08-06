Burnes joins Lake Country Power

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) reported sharply improved second quarter 2021 earnings, largely attributed to a rebound in the taconite mining industry. Earnings were 53 cents per share on net income of $27.9 million. Last year’s results were 39 cents per share on net income of $20.1 million. Results in the second quarter of 2020 included an $8.3 million after tax-charge, or 16 cents per share, for the Minnesota Power rate case resolution, the Duluth-based investor-owned utility said in its Q2 report.