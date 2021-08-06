Cancel
Burnes joins Lake Country Power

Cover picture for the articleLake Country Power has appointed Jerry Burnes as communications and digital media coordinator of the rural electric cooperative. Burnes will serve as the co-op’s communications and social media messaging expert on various print and digital platforms including the company’s internal and external newsletters; management of the company website and production using several media technologies such as video, photography and graphic design.

