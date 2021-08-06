Udo Kier Has Always Been Ready for His Close-Up, Mr. DeMille. In Swan Song, He Gets It
Claiming German actor Udo Kier is a legend is probably one of the bigger understatements you’d make in your life. His career spans genres, small-time and big-time directors, and, frankly, space and time itself. He has appeared in a delightful plethora of iconic films including Dario Argento’s Suspiria, Gus Van Sant’s My Own Private Idaho and Lars von Trier’s Melancholia—and that’s just naming a few. In my mind, he’s the equivalent of a high-flying trapeze artist at the best (and most humane) circus in the universe: He’s here, he’s there, he’s everywhere and he makes it look like the easiest thing in the world.www.pastemagazine.com
Comments / 0