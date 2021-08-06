Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Joins US Senate Race
The head of Wisconsin’s emergency management office announced Friday he will join the crowded Democratic primary in Wisconsin’s 2022 U.S. Senate race. Darrell Williams, administrator of the Division of Emergency Management in the state Department of Military Affairs, joins several Democrats already vying for the seat held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Johnson hasn’t yet said if he will seek reelection.www.wpr.org
