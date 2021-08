Kentucky crossed the threshold of a half million COVID-19 cases, as even more counties joined the red zone this week. Governor Beshear Monday announced 1,301 new COVID-19 cases. 269 of those were children 18 and younger. 1,139 Kentuckians remain hospitalized (an increase of 163 since Friday) with 331 in the ICU (an increase of 45 since Friday). 158 patients remain on a ventilator (an increase of 37 since Friday). The state’s positivity rate climbed to 10.78%. Gov. Beshear also announced seven deaths Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,387. As of Monday, 104 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.