Erickson evaluates strategic alternatives to accelerate growth in air operations and MRO

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MEDIA ALERT Making waves in marketing, Deore Design, a company consisting of four twenty-somethings, is the world’s first ‘Strategic Alignment Agency’. Through their unconventional positioning, Deore Design strives to cultivate synchronization between sales and marketing efforts within companies big and small. “Five years ago, I set out to design a system that helps identify gaps in the marketing-to-sales-process, eliminate attrition with a custom engagement approach, and drive revenue unlike ever before. After experiencing exponential success in more than 50 companies across a dozen industries, I’m confident it works,” says Deore Design CEO and Founder, Kate Grochowski. Grochowski’s confidence in her process led her to make this strategic thinking available on a larger scale as a year-long online program. This new Strategic Alignment Program is designed to help businesses identify gaps in the marketing-to-sale process, eliminate attrition with a custom engagement approach, and drive revenue at an unparalleled rate. Employees and business owners alike are invited to pre-register to save a place in the program. Strategic Alignment Program participants will have access to quarterly trainings to align their sales and marketing efforts, monthly workshops to brainstorm with other participants, and the tools and resources to put their strategic learnings into practice. Grochowski created the program by pulling from her experience in working with 50 clients in her nontraditional marketing agency. Back in 2017, Kate Grochowski launched the agency at only 24 years old. Last year she quadrupled annual revenue and continues to grow the company by leading a small but powerful team that brings clients strategic alignment from end to end. Deore Design works differently than any traditional marketing agency. They deeply value data-driven tactics to increase revenue for their clients and in many cases, exceed the marketing and sales goals they have in place. They are tech-savvy individuals who simultaneously hone largely creative backgrounds for a unique mix of skills. This team works with anything from numeric-based strategy to website design and video production. With atypical backgrounds in dance and art, the alliance of these young professionals forms a refreshing unconventionality that the team consistently appreciates and celebrates in its approach to drive client success. Deore Design works with clients in a variety of industries from tech to construction to financial services. The company’s ability to adapt to working with a diverse clientele is supported by the impressive results that it brings to the table for each customer. Last quarter, financial services client Republic First National aided by Deore Design saw a 65% increase in Sales Accepted Leads, a key indicator of immense success in its demand creation process. In the same quarter, long-term client, Charlie Bravo Aviation, saw a 167% increase in sales success. Guidance and optimization from Deore Design allowed the private airplane brokerage to fly high above its sales goals. "Deore Design’s unique approach in analyzing the entire marketing-to-sale-close process identifies unprecedented opportunities to innovate, close gaps, eliminate attrition, and tighten processes. I have never worked with a marketing company that delivers a return on investment like this team of creative, tech-savvy professionals" says client René Banglesdorf. With a proven strategy in place for clients, Grochowski is ready to launch the Strategic Alignment Program that empowers all types of businesses to take her strategy into their own hands. The program comes as part of Deore Design’s rapid growth and eagerness to help businesses enhance strategy and get aligned. Website: https://deoredesign.com/ LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/company/deore-design Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deoredesign Twitter: @deoredesign.