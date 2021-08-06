Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Erickson evaluates strategic alternatives to accelerate growth in air operations and MRO

verticalmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstimated reading time 2 minutes, 5 seconds. Erickson Inc. announced it has retained Houlihan Lokey, Inc. to explore strategic alternatives to accelerate the company’s growth and maintain its industry leadership position. “We are seeking a strategic partner who shares our vision, our commitment to customers and employees and can add...

verticalmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mro#Mro#Erickson Inc#Erickson S Manufacturing#Oem#Super Air Crane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

DadeSystems Adds New CMO and CRO to Accelerate Growth

DadeSystems, a leading provider of accounts receivable automation solutions, today announced the addition of Andrea Eaton as Chief Marketing Officer and Brian Greehan as Chief Revenue Officer to further the company’s focus on sales and revenue growth. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview With Vivek Sharma, Co-Founder And CEO Of Movable...
San Jose, CAdesign-reuse.com

Mixel Achieves ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety and ISO 9001 Certification for IP Quality Management System

Demonstrable commitment to delivering consistent high-quality IP with first-time silicon success validated by external certifications. SAN JOSE, Calif.-- August 10, 2021 -- Mixel, Inc. today announced that it has achieved ISO 9001 Quality Management System Certification by DEKRA Certification, Inc. and ISO 26262 certification for automotive functional safety by SGS-TUV Saar GmbH. In order to achieve each respective certification, Mixel had to meet the requirements for ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) standard for its IP development process. Once ISO 9001 certified, Mixel then followed its ISO 9001 QMS to demonstrate that both its processes and products met the requirements for ISO 26262:2018. Both ISO certifications covers Mixel’s headquarters in San Jose, California, and its satellite operations in Cairo, Egypt.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Nontraditional Agency Launches Strategic Alignment Program to Drive Business Growth

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MEDIA ALERT Making waves in marketing, Deore Design, a company consisting of four twenty-somethings, is the world’s first ‘Strategic Alignment Agency’. Through their unconventional positioning, Deore Design strives to cultivate synchronization between sales and marketing efforts within companies big and small. “Five years ago, I set out to design a system that helps identify gaps in the marketing-to-sales-process, eliminate attrition with a custom engagement approach, and drive revenue unlike ever before. After experiencing exponential success in more than 50 companies across a dozen industries, I’m confident it works,” says Deore Design CEO and Founder, Kate Grochowski. Grochowski’s confidence in her process led her to make this strategic thinking available on a larger scale as a year-long online program. This new Strategic Alignment Program is designed to help businesses identify gaps in the marketing-to-sale process, eliminate attrition with a custom engagement approach, and drive revenue at an unparalleled rate. Employees and business owners alike are invited to pre-register to save a place in the program. Strategic Alignment Program participants will have access to quarterly trainings to align their sales and marketing efforts, monthly workshops to brainstorm with other participants, and the tools and resources to put their strategic learnings into practice. Grochowski created the program by pulling from her experience in working with 50 clients in her nontraditional marketing agency. Back in 2017, Kate Grochowski launched the agency at only 24 years old. Last year she quadrupled annual revenue and continues to grow the company by leading a small but powerful team that brings clients strategic alignment from end to end. Deore Design works differently than any traditional marketing agency. They deeply value data-driven tactics to increase revenue for their clients and in many cases, exceed the marketing and sales goals they have in place. They are tech-savvy individuals who simultaneously hone largely creative backgrounds for a unique mix of skills. This team works with anything from numeric-based strategy to website design and video production. With atypical backgrounds in dance and art, the alliance of these young professionals forms a refreshing unconventionality that the team consistently appreciates and celebrates in its approach to drive client success. Deore Design works with clients in a variety of industries from tech to construction to financial services. The company’s ability to adapt to working with a diverse clientele is supported by the impressive results that it brings to the table for each customer. Last quarter, financial services client Republic First National aided by Deore Design saw a 65% increase in Sales Accepted Leads, a key indicator of immense success in its demand creation process. In the same quarter, long-term client, Charlie Bravo Aviation, saw a 167% increase in sales success. Guidance and optimization from Deore Design allowed the private airplane brokerage to fly high above its sales goals. "Deore Design’s unique approach in analyzing the entire marketing-to-sale-close process identifies unprecedented opportunities to innovate, close gaps, eliminate attrition, and tighten processes. I have never worked with a marketing company that delivers a return on investment like this team of creative, tech-savvy professionals" says client René Banglesdorf. With a proven strategy in place for clients, Grochowski is ready to launch the Strategic Alignment Program that empowers all types of businesses to take her strategy into their own hands. The program comes as part of Deore Design’s rapid growth and eagerness to help businesses enhance strategy and get aligned. Website: https://deoredesign.com/ LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/company/deore-design Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deoredesign Twitter: @deoredesign.
Income TaxVirginia Business

Bloomberg Industry Group acquires tax software company

Tax Prodigy's assets added to Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. Arlington-based Bloomberg Industry Group has acquired Minneapolis-based Tax Prodigy for its Bloomberg Tax & Accounting division, it announced last Tuesday. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Tax Prodigy will be absorbed into Bloomberg and will not function as a...
Port Hueneme, CAverticalmag.com

RE2 Robotics receives funding for development of autonomous refueling system

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 54 seconds. RE2 Robotics, a leader in intelligent mobile manipulation systems, has announced that it has received $1 million in funding from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center (AvMC) to develop a robotic system that can autonomously refuel AH-64 Apache helicopters in the field. The project, called Remote Robotic Refueling for Extended Missions (R3EM), is being developed in support of the Autonomous and Robotic Remote Refueling Point (AR3P) program, and being managed by Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, located in Port Hueneme, California.
Businessrubbernews.com

R.D. Abbott, 3M expand distribution agreement

CERRITOS, Calif.—R.D. Abbott Co. Inc. and 3M Co. have signed an agreement that will expand R.D. Abbott's distribution of 3M Advanced Materials into Canada. Prior to the agreement, R.D. Abbott only represented 3M in the U.S. The new agreement, which took effect July 1, will be carried out by Ontario-based...
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

Transcend Air enters agreement with GE Aviation for HSVTOL engines

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 33 seconds. Transcend Air Corporation announced an agreement with GE Aviation to develop and certify a custom variant of GE’s class-leading CT7-8 turboshaft helicopter engine to power the Vy 400 High Speed Vertical Takeoff and Landing (HSVTOL) aircraft. “We have optimized the Vy 400 design...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Moviebook Establishes Strategic Cooperation With Haier Zhihu To Accelerate Integration Between Digital Economy And Real Economy

BEIJING, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moviebook, a leading AI-powered intelligent video production infrastructure and service provider, has recently reached strategic cooperation with HaierZhihu to jointly develop a smart home ecosystem based on Moviebook's Automatic Digital Twin (ADT) platform. The strategic cooperation allows Moviebook and Haier Zhihu to build on...
Businessaithority.com

Netenrich Hires Technology Veterans To Accelerate Company Growth As Digital Operations Leader

Rich Lane and Julie Gibbs join company’s executive leadership to head digital operations strategy, and global sales and marketing, respectively. Netenrich, a Resolution Intelligence company, announced the appointment of two respected industry executives, Rich Lane, Chief Strategy Officer, Digital Operations, and Julie Gibbs, Chief Marketing Officer, to its leadership team. They will oversee the company’s growth and expansion as a leading network, cloud and security operations company.
Economyaithority.com

Zeevo Group Further Expands Advisory Board To Tap Into Rising Market Demand For Finance Transformation

Former Intellectual Ventures and Deloitte Expert Stacy Townes Augments Company’s Audit, Risk, and Compliance Capabilities to Deliver Market-Leading Solutions. Zeevo Group LLC a business, finance, and information technology consulting services firm, announced at the onset of the Airfinance Journal North America 2021 conference that Stacy Townes has joined Zeevo’s finance transformation practice as part of a strategic push to boost the firm’s wide-ranging capabilities to meet the finance and operational requirements of its increasing client base in aviation and other industries.
Industryrockproducts.com

Source Energy Services Grows Market Share

Source Energy Services Ltd. said that for the three months ended June 30, the company grew market share in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB), realizing sand sales volumes of 557,208 metric tonnes (MT) and sand revenue of $58.1 million. The company executed a new customer contract for proppant, Sahara...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Accenture Makes A Strategic Investment In Pipeline To Accelerate Gender Parity In The Workplace.

Accenture (ACN) - Get Report has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Pipeline, a Denver-based startup that uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to increase financial performance by closing the gender equity gap. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210806005090/en/. Accenture makes a strategic investment...
Economydataversity.net

Accelerating Enterprise Growth with Data Science

Click to learn more about author Sudeep Rao. The 21st century has been characterized by the exponential growth of disruptive technology and its impact in multiple industry sectors – from manufacturing, banking, and finance to health care and retail. This has been accompanied by a concurrent data explosion, with every industry sector now generating information in the form of structured and unstructured data that must be both collected and analyzed to derive meaningful results. Technologies like AI and machine learning have become key components of business growth and are an integral part of decision-making for their ability to perform these exact actions. Industry reports estimate that almost $30 billion is invested annually in funding AI and ML-related projects globally. Each of these projects forms part of a much larger field that has become a major necessity for companies looking for deeper insights: Data Science.
Businessverticalmag.com

Kearfott Corporation opens new corporate headquarters

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 31 seconds. Kearfott Corporation recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new corporate headquarters and Guidance and Navigation division operating facility in Pine Brook, New Jersey. The new building, located only minutes from its former Woodland Park facilities, consolidates all engineering, manufacturing, leadership, and...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO) Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Standard Aero, Adolf Wurth, BBA Aviation

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO) Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO) market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
TechnologyBusiness Insider

Insilico Medicine and Usynova Announce Strategic Partnership on Accelerating R&D of Small Molecule Innovative Drugs with AI

SHANGHAI, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Insilico Medicine, an industry leader in end-to-end artificial intelligence for target discovery, small molecule chemistry, and clinical development, and Usynova announced to reach strategic cooperation in advancing the development of novel therapies. The agreement outlines a constructive framework where the two parties will combine...
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

Introducing ‘eVTOL Basics for Investors’

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 12 seconds. Looking for an easy way to get up to speed on electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft? Vertical sister publication eVTOL.com has released a free white paper, “eVTOL Basics for Investors,” written for investors and anyone else who is new to the concept of advanced air mobility.
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

Gas Turbine MRO Market in the Power Industry: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the gas turbine MRO market in the power industry market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the gas turbine MRO market in the power industry market is expected to reach $17.8 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3.4%. In this market, maintenance is the largest segment by type of service, whereas electric power utility is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like MRO services required for a large number of existing and aging gas turbines shipped.
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

CAE acquires GlobalJet Services

Estimated reading time 1 minute, 53 seconds. CAE has announced the expansion of its maintenance training capabilities with the addition of GlobalJet Services, a proven leader in aviation maintenance training. Headquartered in Avon, Connecticut, United States, GlobalJet Services is recognized around the world for its services for both the business and helicopter segments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy