Kansas City Chiefs’ Tight End & Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce Teams Up With Midwestern Retailer Hy-Vee

Travis Kelce is a force to be reckoned with on the field. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is a six-time Pro Bowler, holds the record for the most single-season receiving yards for any tight end in the NFL, and was a major factor in the Chiefs’ historic win at Super Bowl LIV in 2020 (and their return to the Super Bowl in 2021). But as the longest-serving player on the Chiefs roster (he has played in Kansas City since getting drafted in 2013) he’s also a leader in the locker room, too. And judging from our conversation with him during a recent virtual interview, it’s a role he takes very seriously.