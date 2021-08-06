Cancel
Kansas City Chiefs’ Tight End & Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce Teams Up With Midwestern Retailer Hy-Vee

By News
nodawaybroadcasting.com
 5 days ago

Hy-Vee to support the work of Kelce’s foundation 87 & Running. WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 6, 2021) — Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce has joined forces with Midwestern grocery retailer Hy-Vee for the upcoming football season through 2025 for promotional and charitable campaigns supporting Kelce’s foundation 87 & Running. Beginning this season, Hy-Vee will donate $1,000 to 87 & Running for every touchdown scored by the Pro Bowl tight end. Hy-Vee will also carry Kelce-branded product with part of the proceeds benefitting 87 & Running and support other events incorporating Kelce’s newly built Ignition Lab at Operation Breakthrough.

