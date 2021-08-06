Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thompson Falls, MT

Thorne Creek fire burning over 19,000 acres

By MTN News
Posted by 
KBZK News
KBZK News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49G45l_0bJzmi6W00

The Thorne Creek fire near Thompson Falls has grown to 19,100 acres and is now 9% contained.

A community meeting to discuss the firefighting effort has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday at Ainsworth Park on Lincoln Street in Thompson Falls.

An Evacuation Order is in effect for all residences east and northeast from Allen Ranch south on Blue Slide Road to the intersection of the BPA power lines, following the power lines through Ashley Creek to the Thompson River.

A Pre-Evacuation Warning is in effect for all residences to the west from Allen Ranch south along Blue Slide Road to the intersection of Highway 200, on the west side of the Clark Fork River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNrqL_0bJzmi6W00

A fire information line at (208) 274-9674 is available daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The Red Cross operating an evacuation shelter at the Thompson Falls Community Center. Call (406) 827-9268 for more information.

Fire managers note smoke will be visible Friday in the Dry Creek drainage as crews conduct a burning operation.

Additionally, crews in the Ashley Creek area will continue a wildfire assessment for the town’s watershed.

There are 348 people assigned to fight the lightning-sparked blaze that’s burning five miles northeast of Thompson Falls.

Comments / 0

KBZK News

KBZK News

1K+
Followers
946
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thompson Falls, MT
City
Lincoln, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creek Fire#Fire Burning#Thompson River#A Burning#Power Lines#Bpa#The Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Reed Point, MTPosted by
KBZK News

Authorities still looking for man who went missing in Yellowstone River near Reed Point

Authorities are continuing the search for a man reported missing on the Yellowstone River between Reed Point and Greycliff Montana on Sunday afternoon. The man is in his early sixties. While on the bank of the Yellowstone River, the man entered the water in an attempt to catch a raft that had gone adrift, Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronneberg said. He was then swept away and has not been seen since.
Bozeman, MTPosted by
KBZK News

Butte man dies after vehicle crash in Bozeman

One man is dead after rolling and being thrown from his vehicle in Bozeman early Sunday morning. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Main Street and West College Street.
Billings, MTPosted by
KBZK News

6 injured in Billings crash

In Billings, a serious accident on Broadwater Avenue and 3rd Street West sent at least 6 patients to the hospital to the hospital on Friday night. The Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz said at least some of the injuries are considered critical.

Comments / 0

Community Policy