US Central Intelligence Agency chief William Burns was due in Israel Tuesday for talks on common foe Iran, as rising tensions overshadow talks on restoring a landmark nuclear deal. A spokesman for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gave no details of the agenda for the CIA chief's talks in Israel. But the Walla News website said he would discuss Iran's nuclear programme and its activities in the region with both Bennett and Israeli external intelligence chief David Barnea. Burns will also travel to Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank for talks with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, a Palestinian official said.