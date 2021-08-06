Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Grab the Vapid Dominator ASP in GTA Online This Week

By Poorna Shankar Posted: Category: News
mmorpg.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week in GTA Online features new cars, rewards, bonuses, and more. The new vehicle available this week is the Vapid Dominator ASP, now available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Speaking of cars, any Car Meet members who place in the top 4 of 5 Pursuit Races this week will win the Annis ZR350 sitting atop the Vapid Slamtruck at the LS Car Meet. Additionally, unreleased Emperor Vectre is now available to try out at the LS Car Meet’s Test Track (before it becomes available for purchase next week), alongside the Dinka RT3000 and the brand-new Vapid Dominator ASP.

www.mmorpg.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominator#Gta#Asp#Gta Online#Car Meet#Dinka#Rp#Business Battles#Executive Offices#Social Club#Prime Gaming#Auto Shop#Gaming The Industry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Video Gamespushsquare.com

GTA Online: How to Avoid Griefers

How do you avoid griefers in GTA Online? Rockstar's online sandbox delivers an incredible and unique experience, but it can be infuriating when you spend hours on tasks like How to Get Rich with Vehicle Cargo and Special Cargo at the Office and How to Get Rich with Warehouse Management at the Nightclub, only for adversaries to destroy your precious cargo in Freemode before you can deliver it. As such, if you want to know How to Make Money, then you're going to need to know how to avoid griefers. As part of our GTA Online guide, we're going to explain how best to shield yourself from these pests.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

How to unlock the GTA Online Prize Ride vehicle

Another incentive for GTA Online players is the new Prize Ride vehicle challenge in which players can win a Warrener HKR for free. Our quick guide will show you what to do, and how to do it. The Los Santos Tuners update is certainly up there with the Cayo Perico...
altchar.com

GTA Online discounts and bonuses - week of July 29

The shooting star is now available in GTA Online . You can pick your Comet up from Legendary Motorsport. Added bonus to LS Car Meet Members: you are eligible for a free Ron Racing Livery if you've earned your membership last week. The Ron Racing Livery will be available within 72 hours after logging in after August 2.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

GTA Online: Best Cars and Vehicles to Buy

What are the best cars and vehicles to buy in GTA Online? You'll need a good whip if you hope to get anywhere in Los Santos, as you'll not only be using your fleet to get around but also to complete missions, including Heists and business deals. There are hundreds of cars, planes, helicopters, and boats to purchase in the game, but which are the essentials that you must own? As part of our GTA Online guide, we're going to list out some of the best cars and vehicles to buy in Rockstar's mulitplayer sandbox. You can also find a list of the Best Weapons through the link.
Retailpushsquare.com

GTA Online: How to Make Money

How do you make money in GTA Online? While there's more to Los Santos than the size of your bank balance, Rockstar's crime sandbox is infinitely more enjoyable when you can fund the kind of lifestyle you want. Whether it's deciding upon the Best Cars and Vehicles to Buy or purchasing the Best Weapons, you're going to need to line your coffers with cash. Fortunately, practically everything you do in the game will earn you GTA$, but there are instances where you'll need to speculate to accumulate. So, as part of our GTA Online guide, we're going to explain how to make money, regardless of whether you're a seasoned pro looking to maximise your profits or a complete rookie with nothing but an avatar to your name. Meanwhile, if you're looking for a more general list of things to do, then you can always refer to our First Things to Do in Los Santos article.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

GTA Online players resort to walking in circles to farm XP

GTA Online players are walking in circles to farm a very specific type of XP. As first picked up on by PC Gamer, players accumulate Tuner XP in GTA Online over time by simply playing the game, but because a recent update prevented players from earning XP by simply watching TV in their apartments, they've had to get a little more creative. Enter the method of walking in circles repeatedly.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

GTA Online Weekly Update: 29th July, 2021

What are the GTA Online Weekly Bonuses? Every week, Rockstar Games rolls out an update for its online sandbox, adding new activities and content for Los Santos. These events typically include GTA$ and RP multipliers for select modes, as well as discounts on vehicles and clothes. There are also regularly rewards for playing, such as free clothes or cash injections. As part of our GTA Online guide, we're going to list out the latest GTA Online Weekly Bonuses.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

GTA Online Free Update: Weekly Update to Clear Big Rewards

Anyone who hasn’t grabbed GTA Online’s latest bonuses yet should do so now for the next big weekly update. Developers Rockstar Games has offered several tempting deals as part of the Los Santos Tuners DLC, which are expected to go away within 24 hours. Based on Grand Theft Auto’s usual...
Video GamesGamespot

GTA 5 Sells 150 Million Copies As GTA Online Continues To Grow

Rockstar's open-world game Grand Theft Auto V continues to soar. Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games, announced during an earnings call that the game has now shipped 150 million copies. This is up by 5 million from the 145 million figure reported three months ago. Not only is the...
Video GamesPolygon

Meet the mogul running a GTA Online taxi empire

Living in Los Santos isn’t easy, especially when you’re an average civilian. In your average game of Grand Theft Auto Online, the world runs on Looney Tunes logic — people are running through the streets on flying motorcycles and calling orbital strikes down upon their enemies. On the game’s unofficial...

Comments / 0

Community Policy