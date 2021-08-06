Grab the Vapid Dominator ASP in GTA Online This Week

How do you make money in GTA Online? While there's more to Los Santos than the size of your bank balance, Rockstar's crime sandbox is infinitely more enjoyable when you can fund the kind of lifestyle you want. Whether it's deciding upon the Best Cars and Vehicles to Buy or purchasing the Best Weapons, you're going to need to line your coffers with cash. Fortunately, practically everything you do in the game will earn you GTA$, but there are instances where you'll need to speculate to accumulate. So, as part of our GTA Online guide, we're going to explain how to make money, regardless of whether you're a seasoned pro looking to maximise your profits or a complete rookie with nothing but an avatar to your name. Meanwhile, if you're looking for a more general list of things to do, then you can always refer to our First Things to Do in Los Santos article.