Grab the Vapid Dominator ASP in GTA Online This Week
This week in GTA Online features new cars, rewards, bonuses, and more. The new vehicle available this week is the Vapid Dominator ASP, now available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Speaking of cars, any Car Meet members who place in the top 4 of 5 Pursuit Races this week will win the Annis ZR350 sitting atop the Vapid Slamtruck at the LS Car Meet. Additionally, unreleased Emperor Vectre is now available to try out at the LS Car Meet’s Test Track (before it becomes available for purchase next week), alongside the Dinka RT3000 and the brand-new Vapid Dominator ASP.www.mmorpg.com
Comments / 0