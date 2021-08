In the beginning, Chewacla was not on our bucket list. I hought, “everyone local knows about Chewacla. Why include it?” I shortly realized my own little Shep had never been to Chewacla, and he’s six years old. I also began to think of all the other local kids who had not yet had the opportunity to enjoy Chewacla. So this one is for Shep, and all the other kids and moms who need a convenient and adventuresome day out.