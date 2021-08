SIDNEY – Danielle O’Neill may be the lead handler of Team Zoom, but she doesn’t call all the shots; the team’s dogs each have a say in crafting their performances. “We let the dog choose the job,” O’Neill said. “It’s my job as the handler to find what makes that dog happy because we want the dog to like their job. And if they stop liking their job, it’s time for them to retire, whether they’re 4 years old or 14.”