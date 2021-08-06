Target Will Now Pay for College Degrees at More Than 40 Schools

While syllabus week is often seen as a relatively relaxed time of each semester, it is by no means lacking in stressors. One of those stressors is purchasing required course materials. Buying textbooks — more specifically, finding out their costs — was one of the biggest stressors I along with many others faced every semester. I panicked over spending hundreds of dollars on textbooks, a decent portion of which served no purpose beyond taking up space, draining my wallet and collecting dust before I ultimately resold them at a fraction of the cost. As if college tuition wasn’t high enough, college textbooks only perpetuate the affordability crisis of higher education. While professors should be blamed for assigning required textbooks that put an unnecessary financial burden on students, colleges can also play a vital role in ensuring students have access to the resources they need without draining their pockets.