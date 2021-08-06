Cancel
Target Will Now Pay for College Degrees at More Than 40 Schools

money.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarget is rolling out a new employee benefit it hopes will help it stand out today’s competitive hiring market: debt-free college education. The retailer announced Wednesday it will pay for college tuition, including textbooks and course fees, for all part-time and full-time employees in the U.S. Target joins a growing list of companies that have rolled out programs aimed at helping employees pay for undergraduate degrees. Just last week, Walmart announced it would expand its existing program to cover 100% of tuition for employees.

