Checking in with Perkins Motors about events and inventory!

By Krista Witiak
FOX21News.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiving Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. Perkins Motors is a dealership in Motor City, and last month, they were all over in the community, like at Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and the Pikes Peak Rodeo or Bust. Krista Witiak went over there and caught up with the Marketing Director, Kenn Gibson, to see how it went!

