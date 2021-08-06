Cancel
Wandering Poetry

By ohtadmin
cookcountynews-herald.com
 6 days ago

A woman of 30 years has lived several lives and expresses some of that in the poem below. It caught me—and this column — with “wanderer.” This column is about wondering while we wander. Shall we encourage her? WandererGive language to the wandererSecond guess the meaning they would have us reciteThe inner drum will beat no matter what.Forgiveness is a […]

Books & LiteratureDoor County Pulse

Wisconsin Academy Announces Fiction, Poetry Winners

Wisconsin People & Ideas, the Wisconsin Academy’s quarterly magazine, has announced the winners of its 2021 statewide fiction and poetry contests. They receive awards of $100-$500, publication in the magazine and an appearance during a reading at the 2021 Wisconsin Book Festival. First-place winners also receive a one-week writers’ residency at Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts in Mineral Point.
Utica, NYRomesentinel.com

Rag and Bone Shop Poetry Theater Aug. 6

UTICA — Rag and Bone Shop Poetry Theater will be held on Friday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. at The Other Side Gallery, 2011 Genesee St. Poets Orin Domenico, Adam Spiridilozzi, Ruth Dandrea, and William Welch present an evening of poetry. The event is open and free to the public,...
Books & Literaturelapl.org

Cave Canem Poetry Fellows & Faculty

In June 2021, we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the literary organization Cave Canem which was established to educate, promote, and support Black poets. I’ve shared the work of just a few during this month’s podcasts, however, the list of poets—both Fellows and Faculty—and their recent books merits further mention and I’m happy to provide a partial list to get readers started—and to remind them to discover other collections on their own!
Books & LiteratureNorth Country Public Radio

A season for hiking, camping and poetry

It's high summer, and to celebrate we asked poet David Crews for a work inspired by our northern landscape and a season for spending time outdoors. Crews regularly hikes the mountains and forests in the Northeast for inspiration. During the height of the pandemic, he wrote a series of poems, titled "Here", in the style of Japanese Tanka.
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Quick Note Poetry: Moultrie Patten

Moving through his warm grimace; a loving and gentle haze. It’s the loving, leaving treasures, departed. Like the warm generosity, filled with a storm of silent healing. It’s the smile of strangers, which charms us all. There are rivers, and rivers, of power; moving through the stillness of love. Joy...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Graham poetry reading tonight

MARQUETTE — Marquette writer, musician, and singer/songwriter Troy Graham will read from his recently published collection of poems, Freshwater Mermaids, on the Front Street Steps of Peter White Public Library at 7:30 tonight. “The public is invited to swim with the mermaids and bask in the words of this talented...
Books & LiteratureGreen Valley News and Sun

CREATIVE VERSE: Monthly Poetry Page

Fresh flowers cannot long survive. They do not flourish, do not thrive. and nurturing reach of direct sunlight. their lonely petals on the table top. however doggedly you try. or bury them beyond all thought. Yet, somehow, stowed, and out of sight,. deprived of all they need for life,. they...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
American Songwriter

Writer’s Room: Honesty and Poetry in Song

Writing songs started for me at the age of six or seven. It was always like chasing a unicorn in that every song I wrote seemed to satisfy for a moment and then I would glimpse a hint of some other grander configuration of melody and story and chase after that, a successive kind of writing that was continually shifting and morphing depending on what records I was getting my hands on.
Celebrationssouthernminn.com

PEOPLE'S POETRY: Anniversary

Today, we once again decide on us. The “we” that will face this world together. mean something, must mean forever. like love tangles somewhere, the tune, upbeat. Fog hiding a celebration, this anniversary. Forty years ago today. The constant. motion of love working through two tiny. lives here pledged for...
Visual Artcbs19news

Breathe With Me: Wandering Sculpture Trail

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Studies show that nature can be a healing and restorative force. That’s why the Kluge Ruhe Aboriginal Art Museum has opened up a new outdoor art exhibit entitled Breathe With Me: A Wandering Sculpture Trail. The goal is to wander, connect, and reflect for the...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Your Guide To Blackout Poetry

Blackout poetry is one of many forms of found poetry. A found poem is a poem that uses any kind of already-existing text to create something new. Some found poems show the original text while others reveal only the newly created poem. Blackout poetry mostly falls in the latter. More importantly, though, blackout poetry can get so crafty!
PharmaceuticalsWicked Local

POETRY CORNER: No choice

Sixty percent have been vaccinated. Hospitals are filling up again. You see the news reports. We are walking among you. We must wear masks because of you. or invite you into our homes. As yet there is no cure for this scourge. but it can prevented. We can stop the...
Religionsouthernminn.com

PEOPLE'S POETRY: My Lord

It is like a ray of sunshine, it lifts their gloom,. for most folks that’s not difficult to comprehend,. that He accepts us into Heaven, where all is better.
Anderson, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Good Morning: Poetry Nights return for fans in Anderson

ANDERSON — After more than a year in containment due to COVID-19, Poetry Nights in Anderson are returning to A Town Center on Aug. 19. Do you have poems or prose written during and about the pandemic? Then share them and anything else filling your notebooks and computer memories.The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., hosted by local poet David Allen and the Poetry Society of Indiana.
Detroit, MIMacomb Daily

Local writer releases new poetry collection

Macomb Township author John Jeffire might be the only author to have an indoor book release party rained out. His event at Detroit’s Scarab Club had been scheduled for the night of July 16, when torrential rains caused many streets to flood and made traveling hazardous. The event was cancelled and Jeffire ended up with family and friends — including a college roommate who had flown into Detroit for the occasion — having beers at the Bronx Bar.
Seattle, WAsouthseattleemerald.com

PONGO POETRY: My Super-Hope

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression, and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To enjoy more of the writing you see reflected below, order a copy of The Story of My Heart, Pongo’s 16th anthology of youth poetry.
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Carmel teen mixes philosophy, poetry

For Collin Cooper, writing was a natural evolution. “My passion is to read and write philosophy and poetry, and after three years of reading I finally decided to begin writing myself,” he said. “When you’ve read so much, you want to begin writing. I’ve been writing for a year pretty consistently.”
Annapolis, MDpasadenavoice.com

McBride Gallery To Present “Poetry In Painting”

McBride Gallery will present “Abigail McBride: Poetry in Painting” during this year’s 31st annual Annapolis Art Walk event. Meet the artist on August 19 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. A painting demonstration will be held that evening from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. Abigail McBride paints with the mind of a scholar and...
Princeton, NJCommunity News

Summer Poetry: A Delicate Balance

Summer Fiction Year-Round: U.S. 1 continues to accept and publish submissions of original poetry, short works of fiction, and plays from readers who live or work in the Princeton area. Be sure to include a brief biography with your work. Send submissions or questions by email to fiction@princetoninfo.com. A Delicate...

