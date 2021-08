ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR) — Cornell University is requiring indoor mask policy for all individuals as of Friday night. With the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, communities across the country are experiencing increases in positive COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated and vaccinated populations. This increase is also occurring in Tompkins County, where health officials have reported 15 new positive cases today, bringing the total of new positive cases in the county over the past seven days to 59. These cases have been attributed to large indoor gatherings and domestic travel.