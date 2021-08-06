Cancel
Allen County, IN

Commissioners announce guidelines for public comments at meetings

By DEVAN FILCHAK
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

The Allen County commissioners announced guidelines Friday for public comments shared at meetings. The commissioners previously didn’t have any guidelines for public comments. Last week’s meeting lasted six minutes and was followed by 28 minutes of public comments from four people who shared their concerns about coronavirus-related restrictions and vaccinations. Two of those people spoke more than once.

