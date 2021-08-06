Greenback Hall of Fame plans fall induction for three successful alumni of Pratt High School

Throughout the summer, the Greenback Hall of Fame committee at USD #382 has been hard at work to ensure that the inaugural hall of fame will give the new inductees the recognition they so deserve. The Greenback Hall of Fame has been set up to recognize and honor individuals, alumni, and contributors who have made amazing contributions to the Greenback traditions of grit, team, valor, respect, and passion in our world, state, and/or local community. The community of Pratt is invited to the inaugural reception and induction ceremony scheduled for Friday, September 24 at 5 p.m. in the Pratt High School Commons.