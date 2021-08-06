Cancel
NFL

Running Back By Committee: Lions D’Andre Swift, Jaguars Travis Etienne

Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere aren’t many standalone, three down running backs in the NFL and we certainly won’t see that be the case in Detroit or Jacksonville. Second-year running back D’Andre Swift is going to rotate with Jamaal Williams, making the Lions situation a bit messy for fantasy football purposes. Meanwhile in Jacksonville, the Jaguars used a first-round pick on Travis Etienne but James Robinson is expected to lead the team in carries. Sports Illustrated’s Bill Enright and Michael Fabiano discuss which is the back to draft in 2021 fantasy football.

