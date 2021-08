1. HBO has the excellent “The White Lotus,” which is like “Fantasy Island” after an immersive course in American Socioeconomic Disparities. And Hulu is about to premiere (on Aug. 19) “Nine Perfect Strangers,” which is like “Fantasy Island” after a course in New Age Promise. But on Tuesday, Fox is premiering just plain old “Fantasy Island,” a reboot of the Ricardo Montalban series that ran from 1977-84 and introduced the catchphrase, “The plane, the plane.” In this version, Roselyn Sanchez stars as Elena Rourke, the host of the magical locale.