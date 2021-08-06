PS5 restock: Best Buy hasn't had consoles for 14 days – how to get PS5 in-stock alerts

Another day brought another PS5 restock that sold out very quickly. GameStop had a PS5 Digital bundle available for $600 and a PS5 bundle for $750 this afternoon, but both bundles were gone in a flash. It served as another reminder that buying a PS5 in 2021 isn't impossible, but rather a game of persistence and knowing where to look. PS5 restocks at GameStop, Best Buy, Target, and other stores happen most weeks, but you have to be ready at all times. At this point, you're probably familiar with the Twitter culture that has sprung up around PS5 restocks--as frustrating as it can be to click through only to find the console already sold out, this still remains one of the best ways to successfully buy a PS5, especially if you have notifications turned on. Checking the store listings every day is a good idea as well, as you'll sometimes see the PS5 pop up without notice at Walmart or Best Buy. In the meantime, you can check availability at major retailers here, and read on for the latest PS5 updates for specific stores, our best tips for securing a PS5, and more.