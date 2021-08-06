Ravens CB Jimmy Smith carted off from training camp practice with reported ankle injury | NOTES

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith answers questions after practice July 29. Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith was carted off the field with about 30 minutes left in practice Friday after suffering an apparent leg injury in 11-on-11 team drills.

Smith was in coverage when he suffered the injury, appearing to trip over tight end Mark Andrews, who fell to the ground as he attempted to catch a pass. Smith limped off to the sideline with the help of medical staff and was evaluated before the cart was brought out.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh did not have an update on the severity of the injury after practice but Smith suffered a low ankle sprain, according to multiple reports, a more positive diagnosis than a high ankle sprain or knee injury.

Smith, 33, has suffered a litany of injuries over the course of his career. Over the past two seasons, he’s missed 16 games, most notably due to a high ankle sprain, groin and rib injuries. He also tore his Achilles tendon in the 2017 season.

The Ravens re-signed Smith, the No. 27 overall pick in the 2011 draft, to a one-year deal in the offseason, bringing him back for his 11th season in Baltimore.

Should Smith have to miss a significant amount of time, it would chip at the depth and flexibility of an otherwise still stocked cornerback room. The team has Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters set to start on the outside and nickel back Tavon Young has been limited in team drills as he works back from last year’s season-ending ACL injury. Fourth-year player Anthony Averett also provides an experienced option at outside corner should he need to log increased snaps.

Houston on field for first practice but leaves early

New outside linebacker Justin Houston had his first Ravens practice Friday but went back into the team’s facility about an hour into the session.

Houston participated in individual and positional drills and Harbaugh said his early departure was intended as the team works him into full participation in practice.

“That was part of the plan with Justin,” Harbaugh said. “We’re going to have to work him back, we want to work him back in.”

Bateman back out of practice, Elliott sidelined for illness

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman did not practice Friday, his second absence this week. The No. 27 overall pick was held out of practice Monday with muscle tightness and then practiced Tuesday and Wednesday. The Ravens were off Thursday.

Safety DeShon Elliott also did not practice because of what Harbaugh called an illness that isn’t related to COVID-19. With Elliott out of the lineup, players such as third-round pick Brandon Stephens and Geno Stone received increased reps.

Wide receivers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Miles Boykin, who are dealing with hamstring injuries, also did not practice. It’s their sixth and third straight absence, respectively.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler missed his second straight practice after leaving Tuesday’s session with a foot injury.

Defensive back Nigel Warrior was sidelined Friday after leaving Wednesday’s practice with a leg injury.

Linebacker Barrington Wade, offensive linemen Ja’Wuan James (Achilles tendon) and Ronnie Stanley (ankle), and tight ends Nick Boyle (knee) and Jake Breeland (knee) also did not practice.