There has been some angst about the some of the pictures released from the shoot of the ‘Sex and the City’ sequel ‘And just like that’. The furore is about how these professional women who we first saw in their thirties, dressing stylishly and taking New York by storm, have aged! They are in their 50s, are still crushing it in their career, have raised children and rather than celebrating that, the focus surprise, surprise is on their wardrobe and their age.