‘The Suicide Squad’ Shows Off the Right Way to Sorta-Reboot a Toxic Title

When it comes to comic book movies and in particular those featuring superheroes, there is one thing that fans always want and that's more. It is a rare thing within the genre for moviegoers to be satisfied with just one story. After all, Marvel has given us not just the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe but numerous smaller franchises within it as individual characters and teams each get their own series of films. On the DC Comics side of things, franchise-building has been a little trickier with some of the shifts in plans for the DCEU. However, now James Gunn's The Suicide Squad shows the potential of the comic book movie franchise not just for DC, but for a movie landscape that is already bloated with superheroes simply by leaning into the very elements that make comics work.