‘The Suicide Squad’ Shows Off the Right Way to Sorta-Reboot a Toxic Title
Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Suicide Squad. Few in Hollywood can match James Gunn’s ability to work within the studio system of mega-budget superhero movie-making while still delivering a singular vision that feels uncompromised and distinct. His latest, the not-a-sequel-or-reboot The Suicide Squad, is built around the idea that a crew full of misfits, despite their reputations as badass killers, are really just overgrown clowns with their own sob stories that are easy to laugh with and at. Its characters are fun and, thus, the movie is too. It’s fair to embrace the darker elements of comic book blockbusters as the genre becomes increasingly homogenized. But it’s refreshing to leave the theater after a recent superhero tentpole wanting to immediately fanboy to a friend instead of unload to a therapist.observer.com
