‘The Suicide Squad’ Shows Off the Right Way to Sorta-Reboot a Toxic Title

By Brandon Katz
Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: The following contains spoilers for The Suicide Squad. Few in Hollywood can match James Gunn’s ability to work within the studio system of mega-budget superhero movie-making while still delivering a singular vision that feels uncompromised and distinct. His latest, the not-a-sequel-or-reboot The Suicide Squad, is built around the idea that a crew full of misfits, despite their reputations as badass killers, are really just overgrown clowns with their own sob stories that are easy to laugh with and at. Its characters are fun and, thus, the movie is too. It’s fair to embrace the darker elements of comic book blockbusters as the genre becomes increasingly homogenized. But it’s refreshing to leave the theater after a recent superhero tentpole wanting to immediately fanboy to a friend instead of unload to a therapist.

The Story Behind Why Harley Quinn No Longer Has Her ‘Rotten’ Tattoo In The Suicide Squad

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. When a comic book property is adapted into a movie or television show, it’s to be expected that creative liberties will be taken with translating said property from the printed page to the screen, including with how characters look. In the case of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, among the ways she distinguished herself from her comic book counterpart when she debuted in 2016’s Suicide Squad was boasting a number of tattoos, including the word “Rotten” being inked across her right cheek. However, if you pay attention while watching the now-released The Suicide Squad, you’ll notice “Rotten” is nowhere to be found on Harley’s face.
Suicide Squad

David Ayer Blasts ‘Suicide Squad’: “The Studio Cut Is Not My Movie”. Suicide Squad director David Ayer is taking his criticism of the released version of his comic book film to a new level. With James Gunn’s upcoming reboot The Suicide Squad drawing early…. James Gunn Reveals Kevin Feige Was...
James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' Off To Good Start On Rotten Tomatoes

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is off to a booming start on Rotten Tomatoes, as early reviews are hitting the review aggregate site. With 62 reviews presently accounted for, The Suicide Squad Rotten Tomatoes score stands at a 98% with only one "Rotten" review. Well, apparently there were two, but...
Suicide Squad 2 BTS Image Shows Pete Davidson

Suicide Squad 2 Updates: James Gunn shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from The Suicide Squad featuring Pete Davidson as Blackguard and Idris Elba as Bloodsport, both of whom are dressed in prison jumpsuits. Some characters from David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad film, including Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Viola Davis’...
The Suicide Squad, review: a riotous reboot that has the original film for breakfast

If at first you don’t succeed, reboot, reboot, reboot. In 2016, the superhero movie sunk to a new and soul-crushingly desolate nadir in Suicide Squad, a smirking adaptation of a niche DC series about a black ops unit crewed by minor villains. David Ayer’s film was one of those bizarre anomalies of the modern blockbuster age: an enormous commercial hit that no one seemed to like. And, to be clear, not just critics – in the UK, its second weekend’s box-office takings were barely a third of the first’s, which suggests the word-of-mouth fell some way short of rhapsodic.
Reviews For The Suicide Squad Call It Task Force X Done Right

Reviews For The Suicide Squad Call It Task Force X Done Right. A few weeks ago, critics lucky enough to attend an early screening of The Suicide Squad began sharing their first impressions of the film on social media. The response was overwhelmingly positive. Now, the review embargo is over, and we have a better idea of what to expect.
The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: The Suicide Squad, Cooking With Paris

We're going into the second week of Olympics fever, and while I understand if you're simply too busy thinking nonstop about sports to consume any other media, I would invite everyone else to check out the eclectic mix of premieres happening this week. The biggest one is The Suicide Squad being released in tandem on HBO Max and in theaters. (This, somewhat confusingly, is different movie than the Academy Award-winning -- I love to remind people of that -- 2016 movie Suicide Squad.) There's also Cooking With Paris on Netflix, a show in which Paris Hilton, yes, technically does what would be classified as cooking, and HBO's Barack Obama (heard of him?) docuseries, Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union.
Review: The Suicide Squad Is The Stupid Watchmen We Need Right Now

The following is a non-spoiler review of The Suicide Squad, as long as you have seen the trailer. I saw The Suicide Squad at BFI London IMAX on Friday evening, released in the UK a little earlier than in the US, but only cinematically; Americans will get the chance to see it on HBOMax at home instead, something denied us Brits. But I feel Americans who do that will be the worse for it. The Suicide Squad, written and directed by James Gunn, has deliberately been designed to benefit from the big screen, especially the final arc. With the scream "we've got a Kaiju!" the action really benefits from a sense of scale, especially in contrast with the teeny tiny characters involved.
A joke gave rise to the title The Suicide Squad!

The director and screenwriter James Gunn arrived at DC Extended Universe to carry out the movie The Suicide Squad. It seems that it satisfied the executives of Warner Bros. who confirmed it for a series of the character Peacemaker, interpreted by John CenaAnd also another entry in the DCEU which, according to the filmmaker, will surprise everyone. So far the story is quite normal: a talented director who surprises with his work. Could a joke help Gunn?
The Suicide Squad Shows the Potential of Comic Book Movie Franchises

When it comes to comic book movies and in particular those featuring superheroes, there is one thing that fans always want and that's more. It is a rare thing within the genre for moviegoers to be satisfied with just one story. After all, Marvel has given us not just the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe but numerous smaller franchises within it as individual characters and teams each get their own series of films. On the DC Comics side of things, franchise-building has been a little trickier with some of the shifts in plans for the DCEU. However, now James Gunn's The Suicide Squad shows the potential of the comic book movie franchise not just for DC, but for a movie landscape that is already bloated with superheroes simply by leaning into the very elements that make comics work.
The Suicide Squad Theatrical Review

Every good superhero comic book must have a supervillain or two but what happens when a group of villains are forced to work together as a kind of super antihero team? In 1959 DC comics first introduced the Suicide Squad. A more modern version debuted in 1987 and the most recent incantation is called Task Force X. These criminals are recruited to go on dangerous missions and in exchange, they get reduced sentences, special privileges, or even parole.
James Gunn Teases More Suicide Squad Spinoff Shows

John Cena might be a walking mass of muscle with plenty of experience in the action genre, but he’s arguably given his best performances when leaning into his underrated comic persona. The professional wrestler’s deadpan stylings and expert timing yielded memorable turns as Amy Schumer’s date in Trainwreck, a tattooed drug dealer called Pazuzu in Sisters and a worried father in Blockers, while he’s a genuine scene-stealer in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.
New movies: ‘Suicide Squad’ gets it right this time

It’s redemption time at the movies this week. Warner Bros. tries again with “The Suicide Squad” and comes up with a winner while auteur Lin-Manuel Miranda comes back with the chipper “Vivo” on Netflix after the puzzling box-office failure of “In the Heights.”. And one of my favorite films so...

