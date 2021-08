Easily standing out in their vintage looks are siblings Lino and Sena. Their parents own one of the most famous kids vintage clothing shops in Japan, Honey Supply. On the left is 9-year-old Lino, who is sporting twin braids with bangs. She is wearing a vintage tan-colored Honey Supply 1950’s suede leather fringe jacket. Underneath the jacket, she is wearing a vintage western collared shirt paired with vintage 1980’s Lee side zip tapered jeans and Ships white lace-up shoes. To style her look, she added leopard print suspenders and a multicolored Gucci hair scarf to her outfit mix. She also carried a vintage Barbie doll box and wore a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. According to Lino, her favorite place to shop in are antique malls in LA. You can see more of Lino’s vintage looks on her Instagram.