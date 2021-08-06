Orlando ranks 8th for largest renter-wage gap in nation, study says

A new study says Orlando residents need to earn more than $23 per hour to afford a 1-bedroom apartment.

Smartest Dollars , a self-proclaimed team of nerds helping people achieve financial success, published the study Friday morning.

They created a list of U.S. cities with the largest gap between estimated wages and rent prices.

The renter-wage gap that determined Orlando’s eighth-placed ranking includes the median price for a 1-bedroom apartment, the hourly wage required to make that apartment affordable, an estimated view of the current average wages, and the share of renter households occupied.

The median price for an apartment is $1,227. Smartest Dollars said an hourly wage of $23.60 per hour is needed to make that rent affordable.

The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 since 2009.

Orlando’s estimated hourly wage for renters is $12.94, creating a -45.2% renter wage gap.

Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-Pompano Beach ranked just ahead of Orlando in seventh place. Several cities in California took three of the top five spots. New York-New Jersey-Philadelphia and Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH came at fifth and third place, respectively, according to Smartest Dollars .

Researchers used several factors to create their study. They assumed the renter works full-time and does not spend more than 30% of their gross income on rent.

They used HUD’s rent estimates from 2021, data from the most recent Occupational Employment Wage Statistics and income figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Several businesses in Orlando have begun increasing wages to $15 per hour.

Universal was the first major theme park to announce such a move in April. CVS raised their minimum wages on Wednesday and currently has hundreds of openings.

Some Orlando restaurant owners will also raise their wages to $15 per hour.

Orlando Health’s minimum wage will increase to that rate in 2023 .