The Future of Television Is Heavily Franchised Blockbuster IP
As the technology and capability at the disposal of both Hollywood and the consumer develop and evolve, so too does the definitive entertainment of an era. The advent of the DVD helped audiences stay up to date with their favorite television shows without the rigid constraint of weekly scheduling. As a result, the medium began to move away from episodic procedurals and toward serialized storytelling. This pivot ushered in a new age of television.observer.com
Comments / 0