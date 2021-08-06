Cancel
Sports

Carles Gil trained off to the side ahead of game against Union

By Seth Macomber
thebentmusket.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarles Gil trained off to the side during Friday’s practice, according to head coach Bruce Arena. On Aug. 3, The Bent Musket reported that Gil could miss three-plus weeks with a sports hernia. One day later, Arena told Zolak & Bertrand, “[Gil] has a little bit of a muscle strain. He’s going to be fine. We thought it was going to be a little more severe than that but it’s not.” He later added that any time he missed would be “short term.”

Bruce Arena
Carles Gil
#Gillette Stadium#Nashville Sc#The Bent Musket#Zolak Bertrand#Nashville Sc#The Philadelphia Union
