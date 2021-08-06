Carles Gil trained off to the side ahead of game against Union

The New England Revolution will be without Carles Gil for three-plus weeks because of a sports hernia, according to a source who spoke to The Bent Musket. Gil has started all 17 games this season, contributing 1,502 minutes. He’s only been subbed off on two occasions, one of which came on Saturday when he departed in the 89th minute of the game against the New York Red Bulls. Head coach Bruce Arena minimized the exit, telling the media that Gil was “fine” despite the midfielder limping off the pitch. At this time it’s unknown if the injury happened during the game.