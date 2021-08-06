Carles Gil trained off to the side ahead of game against Union
Carles Gil trained off to the side during Friday’s practice, according to head coach Bruce Arena. On Aug. 3, The Bent Musket reported that Gil could miss three-plus weeks with a sports hernia. One day later, Arena told Zolak & Bertrand, “[Gil] has a little bit of a muscle strain. He’s going to be fine. We thought it was going to be a little more severe than that but it’s not.” He later added that any time he missed would be “short term.”www.thebentmusket.com
