Isolde League of Legends: What We Know So Far

Dororo is about a ruler in Japan, Kagemitsu Daigo, who when his kingdom was not doing well was ready to do anything including denouncing his religion in his quest for power. According to My Anime List, he went ahead to form a league with twelve demons who answered his prayers giving him powers to increase his territory. However, this did not come cheap as his first son was born without body parts such as the nose, eyes, and skin which were eaten by the demons. The lord plotted a scheme to have the boy cast away into a river but he was saved by a medicine man who provides him with artificial limbs and weapons to enable him to grow. The boy grows determined to fight and overcome these evil beings that took his bodies parts as a sacrifice. He actually succeeds when these demons die one by one where the death of each of these demons resulted in him receiving back a body part. However this he was doing it alone until he meets Dororo, an orphan boy who is an outcast christened as a thief but who has a map drawn on his back to trace wealth hidden by his late father. Eventually, both join hands with an agenda of fighting for survival and human beings in a cruel environment dominated by demons.