Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Why Copper Is the Hair Color of the Moment

By Lauren Valent i
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. To successfully persuade Milla Jovovich to dye her hair a career-defining shade of bright copper for Luc Besson’s 1997 sci-fi classic The Fifth Element, hairstylist Ward Stegerhoek appealed to her ambition. “I said, ‘Do you want to be a supermodel, or do you want to be an actress?’ ” recalls the visionary Dutch-born pro, who is perhaps best known for helping craft the artfully disheveled hair of the ’90s via his long-standing collaboration with the film’s costume designer, Jean Paul Gaultier. Jovovich’s bleached roots and neon undertones achieved Besson’s vision of someone who “looked like she came from 20,000 years in the past and 20,000 years in the future,” successfully cementing the “radioactive, almost alien” color into the pantheon of movie moments turned mood-board-mainstays.

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Maude Apatow
Person
Milla Jovovich
Person
Luc Besson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Colour#Hair Products#Red Hair#Long Hair#Hair Conditioner#Sci Fi#Dutch#Tangerine Dream#Tiktok#Whittemore House Salon#Fka Twigs#Balayage#Bleach London#London#Dphue#Greyl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Kendall Jenner Wears One of Fashion’s Artsiest New Labels

Some people collect paintings, others prefer to collect clothes—but there’s a fashion label in town that offers you the opportunity to do both. Juliet Johnstone is a Los Angeles-based artist who hand-paints jeans, tanks, hats, and more. And this weekend, Kendall Jenner gave her work the stamp of approval by wearing one of her pieces while out and about in West Hollywood.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Vogue Magazine

TikTok Calls Her the Real-Life Carrie Bradshaw

And just like that… Carrie Bradshaw joined TikTok. Well, sort of: On the app, Carla Rockmore is sharing her eclectic outfits and styling tricks, and her followers have deemed her the real-life Carrie Bradshaw as a result. Given their shared love of bold colors, clashing pieces, and designer shoes, we would have to agree.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Embraced Everyday Elegance

The appeal of dressing up for an occasion isn’t lost on celebrities, but lately, they haven’t needed the excuse of a big event to pull out stellar fashion. While there has been no shortage of film premieres, festivals, and performances to attend, stars have been dressing to the nines to run errands, take meetings, or lounge around the house. The days of the top-only Zoom look have ended. Now, even the briefest video call necessitates a complete look.
Hair Carebravotv.com

Emily Simpson Went "A Little Darker" with Her Stunning New Hair Color

Emily Simpson loves playing around with her beauty look. The Real Housewives of Orange County legal expert recently shared the results of her lower facelift. And later, she tweaked her style again with a procedure that required no downtime. In a series of recent Instagram Stories, the Orange County mom...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Post Malone’s Stylist Launches Dresses For Dudes

Catherine Hahn is no stranger to shopping in the women’s section for her male clients, pulling frilly blouses and jewelry, and remaking women’s-inspired pieces for her guys. “There never seem to be as many options [for men] as ladies’ clothing,” says Hahn. Last April, she styled Post Malone in a dress, a dainty floral print frock that the artist wore over a white T-shirt for his live-streamed Nirvana tribute concert in Los Angeles. The look was an ode to Kurt Cobain, who wore a similar dress when he performed at a concert in Amherst, Massachusetts back in 1990. The iconic fashion statement still packs a grungy punch. Malone’s rendition was applauded by fans and the media alike. The moment was a catalyst for Hahn to launch her own line of dresses for men this summer, called Hesher World. “Posty looked so cool and comfortable in the dress which inspired me to design more and want to make dresses for all! It's so nice to have menswear options outside of the traditional suits, pants and shirts, or shorts and shirts, combinations,” says Hahn. “I wanted to make a unisex dress that could be worn every day. To work, to school, to skateboard in, or on a date.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Lady Gaga Finds Her Inner Showgirl and Hits a Fashion High Note

Lady Gaga’s wild outfits might get the bulk of the attention, but she’s a classicist at heart. Always ready with a vintage reference or nod to Old Hollywood, Gaga often transforms herself into classic archetypes like the bombshell, femme fatale, or in the case of last night, the showgirl. After wrapping up three nights at Radio City Music Hall, performing alongside her musical hero and longtime collaborator, Tony Bennett, she stepped out in a winning look from Georges Hobeika Alta-Costura.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Gigi Hadid Just Debuted Everyone’s Favorite Fall Hair Color

It’s all been but completely forgotten that Gigi Hadid is a natural blonde. Her warm auburn hair — only colored earlier this year — was so expertly applied and widely imitated that it was easy to forget her hair didn’t actually grow out of her scalp in shades of Aperol Spritz orange. But in true It girl fashion, Hadid’s already moved on to bigger, better, and newer things. Gigi Hadid’s just-transformed brunette hair, recently dyed for the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar, is just as rich, multidimensional, and eye-catching as her red hair — and it’s the perfect cold weather hair color to boot.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Vogue’s September Global Fashion Spectacular!

Big patterns lend an elevating touch to athleticwear. From left: Model Adut Akech wears a Prada jacket and long johns; prada.com. Model Gigi Hadid wears a Rodarte jacket, bodysuit ($350), and leggings ($475); saksfifthavenue.com. Pair of Thieves socks. On both: R13 boots. Fashion Editor: Camilla Nickerson. This is fashion by...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Frank Ocean Unveils Homer, His New American Luxury Brand

I’d barely unpacked the merch from Kanye West’s Donda listening party in Atlanta, when another cult music figure announced a new fashion and lifestyle venture. No, not Lady Gaga who has turned the streets of New York into her catwalk in the lead-up to a concert series with Tony Bennett. Not Rihanna either, who recently attained billionaire status thanks to Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty. It’s Frank Ocean, the quiet, emotive artist, who practically oozes eclectic good taste and emotion from every pore.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry

To listen to this profile, click the play button below:. “I always knew I’d be on the cover of the September issue,” says Precious Lee, exuding the serene self-assurance of a woman who’s gotten used to her dreams coming true. “I won’t say I never doubted it would happen, but on a deeper level, I just knew.” From one angle, what Lee says makes perfect sense: The Atlanta native is not only stunning—she also boasts that oh-so-rare talent for transmitting charisma directly through the lens. The same can be said of the seven other distinctively transfixing models who joined Lee at the Vogue offices for this celebratory shoot, staged as New York City began shaking off its pandemic doldrums. “This is so nuts,” says Kaia Gerber, cracking up as she and her fellow cover stars shimmy around cubicles in their formalwear, vibing to a disco beat. And, from a different angle, a historical one, it is nuts: To see Anok Yai, Ariel Nicholson, Bella Hadid, Lola Leon, Sherry Shi, Yumi Nu, and Gerber and Lee posing together, collectively representing what you might call American beauty now, is to feel present at the revolution. The barricades have fallen. Welcome to the new world.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

How Designers John Galliano and Tomo Koizumi Gloriously Transformed Each Other’s Work

When Rihanna ascended the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2018 Costume Institute exhibition “Heavenly Bodies,” channeling Catholic panoply in a coruscating pearl-and-crystal-encrusted minidress and full-skirted robe designed by John Galliano for Maison Margiela Artisanal—replete with a papal miter fashioned by Stephen Jones—she showed us, as we noted then, “why she continues to inspire the fashion faithful.” Designer Tomo Koizumi, a Galliano admirer since the age of 14, when he first saw the designer’s work for Dior, recalls his delighted surprise at Rihanna’s appearance. “It was a very sophisticated look that betrayed my expectations in a good way,” he remembers, so he was both delighted and awed when Galliano surrendered the outfit’s toile for a Vogue-sponsored collaborative repurposing exercise to encourage designers to communicate with one another through their work.
New York City, NYByrdie

Why Acne May Be Harder To Identify In Skin Of Color, According to An Expert

The rise of SkinTok (TikTok's niche skincare world) has taught me two things: That I don't take good enough care of my skin, and I don't know what acne looks like. My routine is simple. I wash my face daily, massage in some moisturizer, and occasionally apply some SPF when I don't forget, shh don't judge me. Acne never seemed to be a problem for me. Sure, I experienced some bumps here and there, but they didn't match the image of blackheads or whiteheads I saw on those Proactiv commercials growing up.
Hair Carevivaglammagazine.com

The Best Colors to Wear If You Have Dark Blonde Hair

As you know, there are a handful of clothing colors that will highlight your hair, making you look your best. The reason is that some colors can complement your hair color, while others can make it appear dull and lifeless. For now, we will focus on women with dark blonde hair. So, what are the best colors to wear if you have dark blonde hair?

Comments / 0

Community Policy