Dr. Jamie Lunsford grew up in Kissimmee, Florida, as the youngest of several brothers ensuring there was never a dull moment in her family. Tragedy struck Lunsford when she was just 10. Lunsford’s mom, Patty, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. “I recall her sitting my brothers and I down and tried to explain it to us. Of course, as a child, you don’t completely understand the gravity of the situation at that moment in time,” recalls Lunsford. “I couldn’t exactly wrap my head around it. Although, I have circled back through what she must have been feeling as a parent at that time. It was such a defining moment in my life to lose my mom who was so loving, caring, and just good.”