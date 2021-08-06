Cancel
Yanceyville, NC

Anna Smith Rose

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Smith Rose, 99, of 4267 Old NC Highway 86 North, Yanceyville, NC went to be with the Lord on August 5, 2021. Ms. Rose was born in Caswell County on September 24, 1921 a daughter of the late Florence Holt and Charles Henry Smith. In 1940, she married Recie James Rose in 1940 who predeceased her in 1974. She spent her life in Caswell County in the Purley community. Ms. Rose retired in 1983 from her position of 36 years at Dan River Mills. She was a lifelong member of Community Baptist Church.

