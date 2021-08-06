Cancel
Public Health

‘Delta is dominant:’ 3 ways this COVID variant is different

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio officials held a press conference Friday giving a statewide update on COVID and explaining how the delta variant is different from other strains of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control is tracking data from health departments across the U.S. to monitor COVID-19 transmission rates...

Related
Wyoming Statebuckrail.com

Delta variant dominant in Wyoming, health department ‘deeply’ concerned

WYOMING — Wyoming’s fight against COVID-19 appears to be entering a new, concerning phase due to the Delta variant, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said the Delta variant is dominant in Wyoming right now, with most new cases in the state likely linked to the variant. “After months of relatively stable case numbers we have recently seen a sharp increase in most areas of the state,” she said.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: As Delta Variant Causes Dramatic Increase In Cases, Governor Says Getting To 80% Vaccination Rate Would ‘Make An Enormous Difference’

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis says more than 70% of all Coloradans who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have “done the right thing to protect themselves, their families and their community” and gotten vaccinated. He announced the new figure in a news conference on Monday afternoon alongside Colorado State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy. (credit: State of Colorado) “It’s really time for those who haven’t shouldered more of the consequences for the ongoing spread to make sure that they’re stepping up, too,” Polis said. While the number of vaccinated residents is growing, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is rising in Colorado. From...
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
Florida Statewflx.com

CDC revises Florida's COVID-19 data: 15,322 more cases, 16 deaths

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported Florida had 15,322 additional daily coronavirus cases and 16 more deaths in revised data one day after the state's Department of Health disputed its information. Also Tuesday, the state broke the record again for hospitalizations at 15,169 though the vaccination...
Augusta, GAaugustachronicle.com

Delta, Delta-plus virus variants dominating Augusta area, testing shows

The highly infectious Delta variant is dominating the Augusta area. Cases of COVID-19 have shot up according to new sequencing data made available Monday. The rapid rise in the variant, and the even more troublesome Delta-plus variant, means increasing cases among children as well. Health leaders say the need for more vaccinations is urgent.
Ohio StateWDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 1,200 new cases reported in last 24 hours

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, Aug. 9, a total of 1,143,599 (+1,269) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 62,575 (+55) hospitalizations and 8,537 (+8) ICU admissions. A total of 5,852,623 people — or 50.07% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 6,675 over the previous day.
Ohio StateWDTN

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff named new Ohio Department of Health Director

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine named Bruce T. Vanderhoff, M.D., as the new Director of the Ohio Department of Health. Vanderhoff had previously served as chief medical officer at ODH. According to the release, Stephanie McCloud, who has been serving as Director of the Ohio Department of Health, is returning to lead the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation as administrator.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
FOX2Now

CDC urges pregnant women to get COVID vaccines as delta surges

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from the...
PharmaceuticalsWestport News

Vaccines and their efficacy against the Delta variant

We all watched the news: a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was found in India in October 2020, sparking a devastating second wave with more than 400,000 daily infections. This mutation called B.1.617.2 , better known as the Delta variant , has brought new waves of the pandemic in different parts of the world.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

A note to my fellow Americans who choose to stay unvaccinated as the delta variant spreads

Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, I have begun to wear my mask again in crowded public places. There are a couple of reasons I’m doing this. First, because mask-wearing and medical science in the United States remains a political football, I want to let conservatives know where I stand — that I know this pandemic is real, not a hoax. Consider it a facial bumper sticker.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Iceland’s Rising Covid-19 Case Count Reveals News About Vaccine Efficiency

It’s been just reported that in Iceland, 96% of women and 90% of men who are at least 16 years old or older have received at least one dose of a Covid 19 vaccine. The vaccination rate, which is one of the highest ones in the world, is making it a particularly interesting place to look at the incidence and severity of breakthrough infections.

