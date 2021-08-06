Cancel
August is National Immunization Awareness Month

Parenting is an amazing, but often challenging, journey. With every milestone, you face new questions. How can you keep your child safe? How can you help them grow? The right choices aren’t always clear. Like many parenting topics, vaccination can feel overwhelming at first. The good news is there are...

HealthWrcbtv.com

EYE ON HEALTH: Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness Month

There are thousands of people across the United States living with facial deformities. July is National Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness Month and a local mom wants to encourage others dealing with this condition. Even before Isla was born her parents knew she was special, but they also knew their second...
Public HealthPosted by
Newberry Observer

This is S.C. Immunization Awareness Week

SOUTH CAROLINA — During South Carolina Immunization Awareness Week, which is Aug. 1-7, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and South Carolina Immunizations Coalition are emphasizing how fundamental vaccines have been and continue to be in protecting public health and preventing deadly disease outbreaks. Because of...
HealthKATU.com

Gastroporesis Awareness Month

Gastroparesis is a syndrome of delayed emptying of the stomach with symptoms that include nausea, vomiting, early satiety, belching, bloating, and/or upper abdominal pain. Naturopathic Physician Greg Eckel, ND, joined us to share why it's often undiagnosed and how changing up what you eat can minimize the symptoms. To learn...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Immunization Awareness Month, COVID vaccine encouraged

MILWAUKEE - As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, health officials urge everyone to get vaccinated. August is Immunization Awareness Month. "This surge is not causing mild symptoms. It's putting people in the hospital and will soon cause a rise in deaths as well," said Dr. Ben Weston. The City of...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

Woman who is allergic to water explains how she bathes

A woman who has a water allergy has shared her shower routine to demonstrate the kind of pain she endures just doing this simple task. Niah Selway, from the UK, suffers from a rare skin condition called Aquagenic Pruritus, where any skin contact with water causes her to have an allergic reaction.
Medical Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They analyze a drug that reversed 93% of severe cases of coronavirus in just five days

A new finding made himself known in the middle of the battle to banish the covid and to help those who have been infected with the virus. A team from the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv analyzes a drug based on a molecule called CD24 -which is found naturally in the body- and that reversed 93% of severe cases by coronavirus. The drug is in Phase II and it is key for the treatment of patients with pictures complicated by the disease.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Blood Glucose Levels Hold Key to Severity of COVID-19

Why do some people get sick and die from COVID-19 while others seem to be completely unaffected?. EPFL’s Blue Brain Project deployed its powerful brain simulation technology and expertise in cellular and molecular biology to try and answer this question. A group in the Blue Brain assembled an AI tool that could read hundreds of thousands of scientific papers, extract the knowledge and assemble the answer - A machine-generated view of the role of Blood Glucose Levels in the severity of COVID-19 was published today by Frontiers in Public Health.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Iceland’s Rising Covid-19 Case Count Reveals News About Vaccine Efficiency

It’s been just reported that in Iceland, 96% of women and 90% of men who are at least 16 years old or older have received at least one dose of a Covid 19 vaccine. The vaccination rate, which is one of the highest ones in the world, is making it a particularly interesting place to look at the incidence and severity of breakthrough infections.

