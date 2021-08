Howard has officially requested to be traded by the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Howard reported Tuesday morning for the start of training camp, but he's unhappy with the lack of progress toward a new contract and indicated he doesn't believe the team is negotiating in good faith. He inked a five-year, $75.25 million extension in May 2019 that temporarily made him the highest paid corner in the league, though he's since been passed by multiple players and is unhappy with the four remaining years on the deal. At the close of the statement Howard said, "Until that trade happens I am just here so I don't get fined, and will handle myself like professionals do." He recorded 10 interceptions and allowed a 53.0 passer rating when targeted in 2020 to earn All-Pro honors.