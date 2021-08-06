Turtle caretaker: Addy taught 'hundreds of thousands' about loggerheads and marine debris

The following is an excerpt from a “The Commute” podcast interview with Chantal Audran, curator of the Tybee Marine Science Center and the caretaker of Admiral, also known as Addy, a loggerhead sea turtle recently released to the sea three years after being abandoned as a hatchling in a hotel trash can. Comments have been condensed in the interest of space. Full episodes are available at SavannahNow.com/podcasts or through mobile device podcast apps by searching “The Commute with @SavannahOpinion".