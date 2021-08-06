Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United: Match Preview

By David McFarland
dirtysouthsoccer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks ago Atlanta United was gearing up for the first home game of Rob Valentino’s tenure. Excitement was abounding after an encouraging 1-1 draw with FC Cincinnati while Josef Martinez made his long-awaited return from the dog house. Ninety minutes later the anticipation was rather muted. Columbus walked out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 1-0 win while playoffs fell even further from Atlanta’s view. The story since then has only gotten darker but it’s too early to write off 2021 just yet. With the arrival of Luiz Araujo on the horizon and Josef Martinez back to his best, an unlikely trip to the postseason is still achievable for the Five Stripes. Results, however, need to start turning Atlanta’s way and quickly. Valentino’s side lost to Orlando and drew with Montreal in the most recent pair of outings, setting the stage for about as must-win a match as possible for August at the newly minted Lower.com field.

www.dirtysouthsoccer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Porter
Person
Kevin Molino
Person
Gyasi Zardes
Person
Rob Valentino
Person
Eloy Room
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta United#Columbus Crew#Dc United#Expected Goals#Fc Cincinnati#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Lower Com#Nycfc#The Eastern Conference To#Argentine#Usmnt#Venezuelan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLScaptaingambling.com

Orlando City vs Atlanta United | 07.30.2021

Welcome to our latest round of MLS betting tips! Every week here at CaptainGambling.com, we select three upcoming fixtures in the MLS and provide an expert betting tip for you to take advantage of. We have all the stats, facts & figures, so if you’re looking to place a wager – you’re definitely in the right place!
MLSorlandocitysc.com

Storylines | City vs. Atlanta United

The Lions will look for their sixth-consecutive result against the Five Stripes on Friday night at Exploria Stadium, holding a 2-0-3 record in the last five fixtures dating back to Aug. 2020. The two sides played to a scoreless draw in their respective season openers, with the Lions holding a +3 goal-differential in the Five Stripes’ last three visits to downtown Orlando.
MLShudsonriverblue.com

Halftime Notes: NYCFC vs. Columbus Crew

New York City FC currently lead Columbus Crew 2-0 at halftime! Here are our biggest takeaways:. Taty Stays Hot: After a goalscoring drought that lasted 9 games, Taty has now found himself on the score sheet in two consecutive games. Should he be able to keep up at least a semi-decent pace, the sky is the limit.
MLSnycfc.com

Match Recap | NYCFC 4-1 Columbus Crew

New York City FC Goals: Castellanos 14’, Thiago 35’, Parks 51', Rodríguez 81'. New York City FC were hoping for a third straight win on Friday night as they faced off against Columbus Crew. NYCFC took a 14th minute lead when Taty Castellanos headed home a Jesús Medina corner. The lead was doubled in the 35th minute thanks to an audacious lobbed effort from Thiago Andrade. Further goals would follow from Keaton Parks and Santiago Rodríguez. The Crew secured a consolation goal deep into injury-time from the penalty spot through Pedro Santos.
MLSatlutd.com

Tools to the Match: How Atlanta United picks up a positive result in Montréal

Atlanta United’s three-match road swing continues on Wednesday night north of the border as the 5-Stripes travel to take on CF Montréal. Atlanta is coming off a tough 3-2 loss in Orlando last time out, while Montreal fell 2-1 to Inter Miami in its last contest. Montréal currently sits in seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, the final playoff spot, and it’s important for Atlanta United to pick up three points and close that gap. Wednesday marks the second meeting between the two sides this year, with Atlanta earning a late 1-0 victory on May 15. Let’s take a look at the Tools to the Match presented by The Home Depot.
MLSmassivereport.com

How to Watch: Crew vs. D.C. United

It’s another edition of midweek soccer at Lower.com Field as the Columbus Crew returns home to take on D.C. United. The Black & Gold last faced United three months ago at historic Crew Stadium and won 3-1 with the help of two own goals. Three months later, both teams are in the thick of the MLS Cup playoff race.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

CF Montreal 2-2 Atlanta United: Rate and React

With a bad taste in their mouths after a disappointing loss to rivals Orlando City last Friday, Atlanta United bounced back with a decent result at Stade Saputo against CF Montreal with a 2-2 draw. This game changed in pace, intensity and chaos sharply after halftime and once again after Atlanta United allowed Rudy Camacho to easily score unmarked in the 63rd minute. From there, Josef Martinez got himself on the score sheet with another impressive strike from the edge of the box. That’s before he was sent off along with Victor Wanyama for this game to end 10 v 9. Phew!
MLSmassivereport.com

Massive Predictions: Crew vs. D.C. United

August soccer is here for the Columbus Crew and it begins against D.C. United on Wednesday night at Lower.com Field. The match will be the last one in the first half of the Major League Soccer season with the defending MLS Cup champions boasting a record of six wins, four losses and six draws. At home, the Black & Gold have yet to lose a match and have lost just once in Columbus since the start of the 2020 season.
MLScwcolumbus.com

Columbus Crew fall to D.C. United 4-2 in second straight loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After going on a six-match unbeaten streak, the Columbus Crew has now dropped back-to-back matches. Wednesday night at Lower.com Field, the Crew tried to mount a second-half comeback but fell to D.C. United 4-2. Ola Kamara got D.C. on the scoreboard early when he scored the...
MLSColumbus Dispatch

Defensive gaffes lead to Columbus Crew's 4-2 home loss against D.C. United

A completely ugly, no good, terribly bad first half for the Crew was somehow on the brink of being improbably erased, until it wasn’t. Mistakes compounded and a total lack of confidence defensively was obvious in a first half that saw the Crew give up three goals to D.C. United, mostly from self-inflicted wounds. Then, the Crew found belief for a brief moment, before it was taken away in an eventual 4-2 loss at Lower.com Field, the first at the new stadium.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United closes two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with CF Montreal

Atlanta United’s winless streak extended to 12 games after securing a 2-2 draw with CF Montreal after falling behind by two goals. Josef Martinez scored a tidy finish and Marcelino Moreno scored a penalty kick late in the second half to salvage an away point for Atlanta. Some familiar names...
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Five thoughts on Atlanta United’s wild draw against CF Montreal

Atlanta United’s winless run was extended to 12 in controversial fashion on Wednesday night north of the border. The Five Stripes overcame a 2-0 second half deficit to salvage a 2-2 draw with some notable fireworks along the way. Josef Martinez sparked the comeback with his fourth goal of the season but his involvement in a questionable double-red card incident stalled the late comeback. Here are a few thoughts on a confusing, infuriating and weird night in Montreal.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

OFFICIAL: Atlanta United sign forward Luiz Araújo from Lille

Atlanta United’s late pursuit of Luiz Araújo has paid off. The club announced on Friday that it has acquired the 25-year-old Brazilian from Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille as a Designated Player, as first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson. Per policy, terms were not released, but according to L’Equipe in France and MLSSoccer.com’s Tom Bogert, the transfer fee is around US$11-12 million.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Report: Atlanta United making last minute push to sign Lille winger Luiz Araujo

Another twist in what has been an unbelievably chaotic week of Atlanta United rumors as the Five Stripes are now being linked with a last-minute move for Lille winger Luiz Araujo. Famed French outlet L’Équipe reported on Thursday that the club are close to signing the 25-year-old attacker just before the MLS transfer deadline closes. The transfer fee is said to be in the region of €10 million.
MLSESPN

Ola Kamara, Yordy Reyna both score twice as D.C. United sink Columbus Crew

Ola Kamara and Yordy Reyna scored twice when D.C. United overcame an early injury to goalkeeper Bill Hamid for a 4-2 win against host Columbus Crew on Wednesday. D.C. United scored on all three shots on goal -- two by Kamara -- for a 3-0 halftime lead, then held off a furious Crew rally to move to 2-0-2 in the past four games.
MLSmassivereport.com

The Crew looks to ‘right the wrong,’ get back on track against Atlanta United

After back-to-back losses to New York City FC and D.C. United, the Columbus Crew know that the team has its backs against the wall. Following the 4-1 defeat at the hands of NYCFC just over a week ago, head coach Caleb Porter talked about how his team was traditionally pretty good at bouncing back after a loss. When that did not come against D.C. on Wednesday night, and allowing four goals again in a 4-2 loss at home, it left fans wondering what was going on with the squad.
MLScolumbuscrew.com

PREVIEW | Crew looks to rebound at home against Atlanta United

Jonathan Mensah scored the lone goal and game-winner the last time Atlanta United faced the Black & Gold, just two weeks prior at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This time, Columbus will have the home-field advantage as they return to Lower.com Field to face the Five Stripes on Military Appreciation Night pres. by AEP (7:30 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Ohio, 97.1 FM The Fan).
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

With Josef Martinez likely suspended, Atlanta United travels to Columbus

Atlanta United seeks to end a 12-match winless streak Saturday at Columbus, Ohio, knowing the Crew has problems of their own. The Crew (6-5-6, 24 points) has suddenly turned into a sieve by allowing eight total goals in consecutive losses to New York City FC (4-1) and D.C. United (4-2) after yielding 12 goals in their first 15 games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy