'#StopGaslightingTexans': Texas leaders react to Abbott's second special session announcement
Gov. Greg Abbott did what he said he would do, and called for another special session on Thursday. The governor has previously said he would issue special sessions until the Texas legislation finishes voting on certain controversial bills. Texas Democrats fled the state during the first special session to break quorum in effort to block a bill that would add new restrictions to voting.www.lmtonline.com
