Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

Potential military vaccine mandate brings distrust, questions

By Thomas Gnau
Dayton Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New York state military law attorney said he is receiving calls from Airmen serving at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — and from active-duty service members across the country — asking about options should the Department of Defense mandate that military members take the COVID vaccine. The calls are coming...

www.daytondailynews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
City
Wright-patterson Air Force Base, OH
Dayton, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
Dayton, OH
Health
Dayton, OH
Vaccines
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthrax Vaccines#The Department Of Defense#Covid#The Dayton Daily News#Explorewright Patterson#Jag#Medical Group#The Associated Press#Pentagon#The Military Times#Navy#The New York Times#Air Force#The Defense Health Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Army
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Can You Be Forced To Get The COVID Vaccine?

Americans remain divided in their choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with discussion of vaccine mandates from private companies prompting Republican State legislatures to create bills that would give unvaccinated people the same civil liberties as those pertaining to race, gender and religion. While a federal vaccine mandate has been ruled out by Biden administration chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, he has encouraged vaccine mandates be made at the local level. Law Professor at George Washington University and Fox News Contributor Jonathan Turley joins to explains what authority the federal government has when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the powers of private businesses, the legal challenges vaccine mandates could face and he analyzes the case of former President Trump in his lawsuit against the major Big Tech companies.
HealthPosted by
CBS DFW

Is A National Vaccine Mandate Coming?

(CBS DFW) — The COVID pandemic seemed to be nearing its end a few months ago. Case numbers were falling. People were returning to offices. The economy was picking up. It’s since become clear that the pandemic was entering a new phase. The number of COVID cases is once again increasing across the country, thanks to the rise of the Delta variant. Most of the new cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Mass vaccination remains the only realistic path out of the pandemic. But the national vaccination rate has slowed from over 3 million shots per day in the spring to just over half a million shots per day this summer. The doses are readily available in most communities. The uninoculated are just unwilling to get them. Vaccination mandates are now being implemented across various levels of government and the private sector. Short of a national vaccine mandate, how effective can they be?
Dayton, OHWDTN

Are vaccine mandates legal? Local lawyers weigh in

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – New York City’s new vaccination mandate for places like restaurants, gyms, concert halls and more, has been met with backlash from many people who feel it’s a violation of their personal rights. Phyllis Burkett-Caraway, who is fully vaccinated with Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, isn’t sure these types...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Americans have had it with vaccine refusers and anti-mandate politicians

We have turned a corner. Science-believing, vaccine-literate Americans no longer want to tiptoe around the hardcore vaccine refusers for fear of offending them or — mercy me — making them feel disrespected. Republicans who actively try to block responsible conduct are on especially thin ice. The vaccinated want their lives back — without the masks.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden administration considers withholding funds and other measures to spur vaccinations

The Biden administration is considering using federal regulatory powers and the threat of withholding federal funds from institutions to push more Americans to get vaccinated — a huge potential shift in the fight against the virus and a far more muscular approach to getting shots into arms, according to four people familiar with the deliberations.
U.S. PoliticsUpNorthLive.com

Biden implements largest COVID-19 vaccine mandate by a single employer

LANSING, Mich. — President Joe Biden announced Thursday he would require all civilian federal employees to be vaccinated. If they cannot be vaccinated, they will be required to receive regular COVID-19 tests, socially distance at work and will have limited or no work travel. The United States government is the...
Militarywshu.org

Veterans Exposed To Toxins Overseas To Get Disability Benefits

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced changes this week that make it easier for veterans to get disability benefits for diseases linked to toxic exposure. The move comes after years of lobbying by U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and comedian Jon Stewart. The VA estimates 3.5 million...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Say goodbye to persuasion: Vaccine mandates may be coming — but will they be legal?

“They didn't get vaccinated.” Those words from President Biden summed up why his administration made a critical shift in its COVID policies, from mask recommendations to mandatory shots for federal workers. And that represents a third stage of government policy, toward a more confrontational approach to “them” — the increasingly demonized unvaccinated class that is roughly half of America.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump surgeon general: 'Pandemic is spiraling out of control'

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams , who served during the Trump administration, said on Sunday that the pandemic is “spiraling out of control yet again,” as cases begin to rise and the country’s vaccination rate plateaus. “More mitigation is coming, whether it's masking or whether it's closures or whether it's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden calls for $100 payments for Americans to get vaccinated

“Throughout America’s vaccination efforts, we have seen that financial incentives serve as a motivating factor for some people to get vaccinated,” the White House said. The Biden administration said the incentives can be paid for with the $350 billion in aid granted to state, local, territorial and tribal governments under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Public HealthPosted by
Lawrence Post

The Pentagon will require all U.S. military troops to take the COVID vaccine by September 15th or face potential court-martial

The officials have reported that the deadline could be pushed up if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” licensing by the Food and Drug Administration “whichever comes first.
NFLWBAL Radio

After months of vaccine incentives, nation changes course

(NEW YORK) -- Life may be about to get tougher for the unvaccinated -- and it's not only because of their significantly increased risk of getting COVID-19 and becoming very sick. A rising chorus of states, cities and private sector titans have implemented new vaccine requirements for their employees and...
Advocacywnynewsnow.com

VA Begins Processing Disability Claims For Conditions Related To Burn Pit Exposure

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WENY) – The United States Department of Veterans Affairs began processing disability claims related to certain conditions for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits during their military services in Southwest Asia. According to the VA, benefits to service in Southwest Asia includes Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the neutral...

Comments / 1

Community Policy